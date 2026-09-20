Keaschall went 1-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Angels.

Keaschall opened the scoring with an RBI double in the third inning, then swiped third base and scored on a groundout. There's been no slowing down for Keaschall late in the season -- he has gone 26-for-80 (.325) over his last 21 contests, a span that includes eight multi-hit efforts. For the season, he's batting .278 with a .757 OPS, 19 steals, nine home runs, 46 RBI, 76 runs scored, 26 doubles and one triple over 146 games.