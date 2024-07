Keaschall was selected to represent the Twins in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game, MLB.com reports. He's hitting .307 with two home runs and a .857 OPS in 37 games since being promoted to Double-A Wichita.

Keaschall replaced Brooks Lee, who was called up to the majors last week. Keaschall, the 49th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, has maintained good walk rates (13.6%) and decent strikeout rates (21.1%) at Double-A.