Keaschall was diagnosed with a sprained left thumb and will be out for the rest of the 2025 season, Audra Martin of FanDuel Sports Network North reports.

Keaschall suffered the injury while stealing second base in the second inning of Tuesday's game against the Rangers. He'll see a specialist next week to evaluate the severity of the sprain, but Martin relays that surgery is on the table. Keaschall burst onto the scene following his major-league debut April 18 but was out of action for just over three months due to a fractured right forearm. He'll end the 2025 season with a .302/.382/.445 slash line with 14 steals, 25 runs, 14 doubles, four home runs and 28 RBI over 207 plate appearances.