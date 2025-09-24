Keaschall (thumb) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Keaschall was removed from Tuesday's game versus Texas after he injured his thumb while stealing second base. With Keaschall out Wednesday, Ryan Fitzgerald is making the start at second base and batting eighth. Keaschall is slashing an impressive .302/.382/.445 with four home runs, 28 RBI, 25 runs scored, 14 stolen bases and a 19:29 BB:K across his first 207 big-league plate appearances this season.