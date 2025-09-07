Keaschall went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored in Sunday's 5-1 victory at Kansas City.

The Minnesota rookie was credited with a swiping home on double-steal attempt in the sixth to give his team a 4-0 lead. Since returning from a forearm injury Aug. 5, Keaschall has produced like a star for the Twins, batting .313 (36-for-115) with four homers, six steals, 20 RBI and 15 runs scored across 29 contests. Overall, the 23-year-old is now slashing .321/.405/.485 with 11 stolen bases, 22 RBI and 19 runs scored in 153 total plate appearances.