Keaschall went 3-for-6 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's 12-3 victory over the Angels.

Keaschall kept producing Monday, turning in the third three-hit effort of his young career. The rookie second baseman has taken full advantage of his opportunities in the majors, batting .329/.409/.486 with an .895 OPS, 10 doubles, four homers and 24 RBI through 37 contests. While it's been a difficult year for the Twins as a whole, Keaschall has stood out as one of the bright spots and a player the franchise can be excited about moving forward.