Twins' Luke Raley: Dealt to Minnesota

Raley was traded from the Dodgers to the Twins along with Logan Forsythe and Devin Smeltzer in exchange for Brian Dozier, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Raley, a 23-year-old first base/outfield prospect, was hitting .275/.345/.477 with 17 home runs and a 24.1 percent strikeout rate in 435 plate appearances at Double-A prior to the trade. His age and defensive limitations suggest he will not end up making it as a regular, but he clearly has some offensive skills that the Twins hope will carry the day.