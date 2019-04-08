Ziegler was traded from San Francisco to Minnesota on Monday.

Through parts of four minor-league seasons, Ziegler has hit .247/.339/.376, good for a 107 wRC+, while stealing 38 bases. He's still a very long way from the big leagues, as his two games at the High-A level to start this season are his first two at that level. Scouts like his athleticism, but that's about it for his prospect profile at this point, as one might expect for a player who was traded for someone who had just been designated for assignment.

