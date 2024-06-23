Margot went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and two additional runs in Saturday's 10-2 rout of the Athletics.

Margot played a key part in Minnesota's seven-run second inning by belting a three-run blast off Oakland starter JP Sears. He added two additional base knocks to finish with his second three-hit game of the season. Margot had been struggling coming into Saturday, going 2-for-20 with no extra-base hits or RBI over his previous seven games.