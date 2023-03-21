Raya left his outing early on Saturday as a precaution due to shoulder tightness, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Maya made a strong impression last season at Low-A Fort Myers with a 3.05 ERA and 10.5 K/9. His fastball sits in the mid-to-high 90s and he has a quality curveball, slider and change as well, so the stuff is there for the 20-year-old to grow into a big-league starter. Durability will be the big question for Raya, so it's worrisome he's facing issues in camp, even though this could be minor.