Raya has a 3.5 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 69:22 K:BB through 61 innings for Single-A Fort Myers this season.
A 2020 fourth-round pick, Raya didn't pitch in 2021 due to a shoulder strain, but he's come back with an impressive pro debut this year. He's missed some time this year as well, as one might surmise from that relatively thin innings total, but Raya has looked good when he's been out there. He's throwing in the mid-to-high 90s and has a quality curveball, slider and change as well, so the stuff is there for Raya to grow into a big-league starter. Durability will be the big question for Raya, but he's shown enough upside to make himself into a target for dynasty managers.