Raya (shoulder) gave up two runs on a hit and three walks over 2.2 innings Friday with four strikeouts for High-A Cedar Rapids. He reached 97 mph with his fastball, TwinsDaily.com reports.

It was Raya's first outing of the season as he began the season on the injured list after experiencing shoulder tightness during spring training. Raya made a strong impression last season at Low-A Fort Myers with a 3.05 ERA and 10.5 K/9. He'll need to show he can stay healthy at High-A.