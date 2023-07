The Twins promoted Raya from High-A Cedar Rapids to Double-A Wichita on Monday.

Raya will make the jump to Double-A after he churned out a 2.94 ERA and 0.93 WHIP while striking out 29.5 percent of the batters he faced. In an effort to manage the 20-year-old's workload, the Twins have limited Raya to 3-to-4-inning starts for most of the season. That trend is expected to continue in Wichita.