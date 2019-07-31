Diplan was traded from the Brewers to the Twins on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Diplan will head to Minnesota after being designated for assignment by the Brewers earlier in the week. The 22-year-old righty is considered a fringe prospect, with a solid fastball and changeup but shaky command. He's struggled with Double-A Biloxi over the past two seasons, compiling a 4.79 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 120:73 K:BB in 114.2 innings.