Twins' Marcos Diplan: Sent to Twins
Diplan was traded from the Brewers to the Twins on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Diplan will head to Minnesota after being designated for assignment by the Brewers earlier in the week. The 22-year-old righty is considered a fringe prospect, with a solid fastball and changeup but shaky command. He's struggled with Double-A Biloxi over the past two seasons, compiling a 4.79 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 120:73 K:BB in 114.2 innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Marcos Diplan: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Brewers' Marcos Diplan: Heads to minors•
-
Brewers' Marcos Diplan: Moved to 40-man roster•
-
Brewers' Marcos Diplan: Some positives, some negatives at High-A level•
-
Brewers' Marcos Diplan: Earns promotion•
-
Brewers' Marcos Diplan: Strikeouts galore at Low-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Deadline roundup: Aguilar moved
Can Jesus Aguilar find regular playing time in Tampa? Chris Towers rounds up the trade deadline...
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal