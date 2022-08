The Twins optioned Contreras to Triple-A St. Paul after Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Padres, then recalled him ahead of Monday's game against the Tigers.

Minnesota elected to reverse the transaction it made hours earlier due to the team requiring another depth option in the outfield with Gilberto Celestino (personal) landing on the paternity list Monday. Once Celestino likely rejoins the team Thursday, Contreras will presumably head back to St. Paul at that time.