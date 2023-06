Minnesota signed Kolozsvary to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

Kolozsvary declined his outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk last week, and the 27-year-old backstop will instead head to Triple-A St. Paul to provide organizational depth behind the plate for Minnesota. The Twins will need to add him to the 40-man roster if they deem him worthy of a promotion.