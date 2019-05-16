The Twins list Perez (foot) as their probable starter for Friday's game against the Mariners, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The news confirms that the bruised left foot Perez sustained in his outing against Detroit last weekend won't disrupt his normal regimen of four days of rest between starts. With a 2.13 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and four wins over his last six turns, Perez has made the case for warranting a roster spot in most shallow formats.