Perez (5-0) gave up two hits and two walks while striking out nine through seven scoreless innings taking a win over the Blue Jays on Monday.

Perez was dominant again, getting 15 swinging strikes and 21 called strikes on his way to his fifth victory. The left-hander has delivered three consecutive quality starts and has a 20:4 K:BB over that span. He has a 5-0 record with a 2.83 ERA through five starts this season. Perez will make his next start Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader against the Tigers.