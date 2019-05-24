Perez (7-1) pitched five innings and got the win against the Angels on Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three.

It was hardly a flawless start for Perez -- for the second straight outing, he walked four batters -- but he was able to hold the Angels to only two runs and earn an easy victory backed by Minnesota's 16-run outburst. Though his record and 2.95 ERA this season are impressive, one has to wonder if it is sustainable based on his shaky 1.33 WHIP and 3.9 BB/9. He'll face Milwaukee in his next start Tuesday.