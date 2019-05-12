Twins' Martin Perez: Expects to make next start
Perez feels fine after taking a line drive off his foot during Sunday's start against Detroit and doesn't expect to miss a start, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Perez was diagnosed with a bruised left foot, but the issue shouldn't force him to miss any time. His next start lines up for Friday in Seattle, so he'll focus on getting healthy over the next few days.
