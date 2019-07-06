Perez (8-3) picked up the win in Friday's 15-6 rout of the Rangers, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over six-plus innings while striking out three.

It looked like the left-hander might be putting together something special against his former club, as Perez shut out Texas through six innings with a manageable pitch count, but he ran into a wall in the seventh. He'll take a 4.26 ERA and 85:40 K:BB through 95 innings into the All-Star break.