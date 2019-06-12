Perez didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Mariners, giving up four runs on six hits and three walks over five innings while striking out seven.

The southpaw failed to record an out in the sixth inning for the fourth straight start and was headed for his third loss of the year before a late rally by the Twins bailed him out. Perez will take a 3.97 ERA and 67:33 K:BB through 70.1 frames into his next outing Sunday, at home against the Royals.