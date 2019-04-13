Perez will make his first start of the year Monday against Toronto, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Perez received a bit of late-round sleeper buzz during draft season due to reports of increased velocity. His velocity has indeed been up two ticks in 8.1 innings of relief work this season, with his fastball averaging 94.7 mph. His strikeout rate has more than doubled (to 26.7 percent), but the same can be said of his walk rate (up to 20.0 percent), leading to an ugly 7.56 ERA. To live up to the modest hype, he'll have to hold onto the velocity gains while showing dramatically better control as a starter.