Perez (8-5) allowed seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits with two walks and six strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss against the Braves on Wednesday.

For the third time in his last four outings, Perez allowed three homers. He yielded seven home runs in his first 17 starts this season, and in his last five, Perez has tossed up 11 long balls. All of those homers are the main reason his ERA has increased a whole run over the last two months. Perez owns a 4.80 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 122 innings this season and will look to correct his home-run issues in his next start Tuesday at the Brewers.