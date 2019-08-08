Twins' Martin Perez: Gives up three homers
Perez (8-5) allowed seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits with two walks and six strikeouts across six innings while taking a loss against the Braves on Wednesday.
For the third time in his last four outings, Perez allowed three homers. He yielded seven home runs in his first 17 starts this season, and in his last five, Perez has tossed up 11 long balls. All of those homers are the main reason his ERA has increased a whole run over the last two months. Perez owns a 4.80 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 122 innings this season and will look to correct his home-run issues in his next start Tuesday at the Brewers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...