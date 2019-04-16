Twins' Martin Perez: Goes six strong innings
Perez gave up one run on seven hits with two walks while striking out five through six innings in a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Monday.
Perez allowed nine baserunners but found a way to get out of several jams as he earned a quality start against the Blue Jays. It was the first start of the season for the left-hander as he has been used exclusively out of the bullpen. Through four appearances, the 28-year-old has a 5.02 ERA and a 17:11 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Perez is scheduled to get his next start Saturday on the road against the Orioles.
