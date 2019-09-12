Perez (10-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Nationals after allowing five runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Perez was lucky to get through five innings after allowing two runs in the first and three more in the third. The left-hander has a 4.89 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 125:64 K:BB through 152.2 innings and has a matchup with the White Sox on tap for Monday.