Perez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 11-9 win over the Royals, giving up five runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- over five innings while striking out three.

Fortunately for the southpaw, all three Kansas City homers were solo shots, and Perez actually left the game in line for his ninth win before the Royals tied it up in the sixth inning. He'll take a 4.58 ERA and 100:46 K:BB through 116 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against Atlanta.