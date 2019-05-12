Perez exited Sunday's start against the Tigers with a left foot bruise after being hit by a line drive, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Perez was hit by a 105-mph line drive to start out the sixth inning and was removed from the game, though he was able to walk off the field under his own power. The left-hander had thrown 93 pitches, so the end of his afternoon was due shortly, regardless. Perez left the game in line for the loss, having given up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings.