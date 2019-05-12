Twins' Martin Perez: Leaves Sunday's game
Perez exited Sunday's start against the Tigers with a left foot bruise after being hit by a line drive, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Perez was hit by a 105-mph line drive to start out the sixth inning and was removed from the game, though he was able to walk off the field under his own power. The left-hander had thrown 93 pitches, so the end of his afternoon was due shortly, regardless. Perez left the game in line for the loss, having given up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...