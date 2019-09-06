Twins' Martin Perez: Moves to 10-6
Perez (10-6) got the win against the Red Sox on Thursday, giving up one earned run on two hits over six innings, striking out one and walking two as the Twins bagged a 2-1 victory.
Perez was blown up for seven earned over 2.2 innings in his last outing against the Tigers, but he bounced back with a quality start in this contest that allowed him to nab his 10th win of the season. It's still been an erratic campaign overall for the 28-year-old, as he's got a 4.75 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 147.2 innings. He lines up to take on the Nationals in his next start in a Wednesday home matchup.
