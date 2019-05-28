Perez is scheduled to make his next start Thursday against the Rays, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Perez had been in line to start Tuesday's home game against the Brewers, but manager Rocco Baldelli instead elected to push all four healthy members of the rotation back in the schedule. With the Twins calling up Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A Rochester to take the hill Tuesday, Perez will return to the hill on six days' rest, as he'll benefit from an open date in the schedule Wednesday.