Twins' Martin Perez: Not starting Tuesday
Perez won't make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Brewers.
With rotation mate Michael Pineda (knee) landing on the 10-day injured list, the Twins called up lefty Devin Smeltzer from Triple-A Rochester to fill the opening on the active roster. Though Perez is available to pitch on his normal four days' rest Tuesday, the Twins will instead hand the start to Smeltzer, perhaps suggesting that Perez may be dealing with a health issue, too. More clarity regarding Perez's health and role this week should come when manager Rocco Baldelli meets with the media in the hours leading up to the 8:10 p.m. EDT opening pitch.
