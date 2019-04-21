Perez (2-0) earned the victory after allowing four runs on six hits and one walk over six innings in a 16-7 win over the Orioles on Saturday. He struck out two.

Perez was provided 13 runs of support before he permitted the Orioles to score, on a fourth-inning two-run homer by Renato Nunez. The left-hander then was tagged for another two-run homer by Hanser Alberto in the sixth. The 28-year-old has a 5.31 ERA and a 1.77 WHIP and is not currently scheduled to make a start next week.