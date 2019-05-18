Perez (6-1) picked up the win Friday, tossing 6.2 innings of one-run ball. He allowed five hits and four walks and struck out seven in the 7-1 victory.

The gem lowered Perez's ratios to a 2.89 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 53 innings in 10 appearances (seven starts) this season, his first with the Twins. Perez has won five of his last six decisions. The 28-year-old left-hander will take on the Angels in his next scheduled start Wednesday.