Perez didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-8 extra-innings win over the White Sox, giving up three runs on 10 hits over 4.2 innings while striking out four.

The lefty got the hook after throwing 64 pitches (45 strikes), but Perez actually did a reasonable job of avoiding hard contact -- only one of the 10 hits by Chicago went for extra bases, and none left the yard. He'll carry a 4.92 ERA and 129:64 K:BB through 157.1 innings into his next outing Sunday, at home against the Royals.