Twins' Martin Perez: Pitches poorly in no-decision
Perez allowed five runs on eight hits with no walks and one strikeout across 2.1 innings during a no-decision against the Royals on Sunday.
The 28-year-old is limping to the finish line, as he's pitched very poorly in his last three starts and four of the last five. Since Aug. 31, he owns a 9.14 ERA and has struck out just 14 with seven walks in 20.2 innings. Overall, he is 10-7 but with a 5.13 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 130 strikeouts in 159.2 innings this season. He will pitch his final regular season game at the Royals on Saturday.
