Perez didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Brewers, allowing one unearned run on six hits and four walks over six innings while striking out three.

The southpaw didn't give Milwaukee hitters much to hit, tossing only 54 of 88 pitches for strikes, and the result was his ninth quality start of the year. Perez will take a 4.57 ERA and 109:52 K:BB through 128 innings into his next outing Sunday, on the road against the Rangers.