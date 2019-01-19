Twins' Martin Perez: Reaches deal with Twins
Perez and the Twins agreed to a one-year contract Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Perez gets a major-league contract despite posting an ugly 6.22 ERA in 85.1 innings for the Rangers last season. That high number is a bit of an outlier in the context of the rest of his career, and an elbow injury is at least partly to blame, but his ERA had been at least 4.38 in each of the four previous seasons, so even a bounceback season won't make him a particularly enticing arm. Still, he'll be a useful back-end starter for the Twins should he win a job in camp and could be a fine deep-league option now that he's finally left the hitter's paradise in Texas behind.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...