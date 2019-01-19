Perez and the Twins agreed to a one-year contract Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Perez gets a major-league contract despite posting an ugly 6.22 ERA in 85.1 innings for the Rangers last season. That high number is a bit of an outlier in the context of the rest of his career, and an elbow injury is at least partly to blame, but his ERA had been at least 4.38 in each of the four previous seasons, so even a bounceback season won't make him a particularly enticing arm. Still, he'll be a useful back-end starter for the Twins should he win a job in camp and could be a fine deep-league option now that he's finally left the hitter's paradise in Texas behind.

