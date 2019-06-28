Perez allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six across seven innings Thursday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Perez turned in his longest start since May 6 but didn't get enough run support to be rewarded with the win. His only trouble came in the second inning when he allowed a leadoff walk to score on a two-out double. It was a solid bounce-back effort for Perez, as he entered Thursday's contest having allowing 12 earned runs across his last 16.2 innings. He'll look to regain his early-season form in his next start, currently scheduled for Wednesday at Oakland.