Twins' Martin Perez: Seven strong innings
Perez allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six across seven innings Thursday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.
Perez turned in his longest start since May 6 but didn't get enough run support to be rewarded with the win. His only trouble came in the second inning when he allowed a leadoff walk to score on a two-out double. It was a solid bounce-back effort for Perez, as he entered Thursday's contest having allowing 12 earned runs across his last 16.2 innings. He'll look to regain his early-season form in his next start, currently scheduled for Wednesday at Oakland.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...