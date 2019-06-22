Twins' Martin Perez: Shaky in no-decision
Perez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-7 win over the Royals, giving up six runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks over five innings while striking out two.
A late rally by Minnesota took the southpaw off the hook for his fourth loss of the year, but this was still the fifth straight start in which Perez was tagged for at least four runs, a stretch during which he has a 7.50 ERA and 20:11 K:BB over 24 innings. He'll try to turn things around in his next outing Thursday, at home against the Rays.
