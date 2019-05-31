Twins' Martin Perez: Shelled for six runs in loss
Perez (7-2) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks across 2.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rays. He struck out three.
Perez crumbled in the third inning in this one, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks before his removal with two outs. This ends a strong run of starts in which the lefty had allowed two earned runs or fewer while going at least five innings in five of the last six. Perez still owns a respectable 3.71 ERA and will hope to bounce back next week against Cleveland.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.