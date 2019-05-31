Perez (7-2) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks across 2.2 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Rays. He struck out three.

Perez crumbled in the third inning in this one, allowing six runs on five hits and two walks before his removal with two outs. This ends a strong run of starts in which the lefty had allowed two earned runs or fewer while going at least five innings in five of the last six. Perez still owns a respectable 3.71 ERA and will hope to bounce back next week against Cleveland.