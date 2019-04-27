Perez (3-0) picked up the win in Friday's 6-1 victory over the Orioles, allowing one run on six hits over six innings while striking out four.

The southpaw has now delivered two quality starts in three attempts, lasting at least six innings in all three. Perez appears to be locking down a rotation spot for Minnesota, and he'll take a 4.44 ERA and 23:13 K:BB through 26.1 frames into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Astros.