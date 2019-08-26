Twins' Martin Perez: Strikes out five in win
Perez (9-5) gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five through six innings to get the win over the Tigers on Sunday.
Perez has a nice outing in the quality start and recorded a nine-pitch inning to end his day in the sixth inning. Perez continues to produce soft contact, ranking in the 97th percentile of pitchers in lowest exit velocity allowed. The 28-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 23 starts this season. Perez will make his next start Saturday against the Tigers at Comerica Park.
