Perez (9-5) gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five through six innings to get the win over the Tigers on Sunday.

Perez has a nice outing in the quality start and recorded a nine-pitch inning to end his day in the sixth inning. Perez continues to produce soft contact, ranking in the 97th percentile of pitchers in lowest exit velocity allowed. The 28-year-old has a 4.53 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 23 starts this season. Perez will make his next start Saturday against the Tigers at Comerica Park.