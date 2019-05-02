Perez (4-0) gave up no runs on four hits with two walks while striking out seven through eight innings taking a win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Perez managed to get seven strikeouts while only forcing seven swinging strikes in a masterful performance. The 28-year-old has delivered quality starts in three of his four starts after beginning the year out of the bullpen. He has a 4-0 record with a 3.41 ERA and a 30:14 K:BB through 34.1 innings this season. Perez will get his next start Monday at Toronto.