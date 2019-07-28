Twins' Martin Perez: Stuck with loss in quality start
Perez (8-4) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four as the Twins fell 5-1 to the White Sox.
The southpaw delivered his eighth quality start of the year but wasn't rewarded for it when Minnesota's bats went uncharacteristically silent. Perez now sports a 4.38 ERA and 97:46 K:BB through 111 innings, and while his next outing is scheduled for Friday against the Royals, he could be bumped if the Twins bolster their rotation at the trade deadline.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...