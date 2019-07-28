Perez (8-4) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four as the Twins fell 5-1 to the White Sox.

The southpaw delivered his eighth quality start of the year but wasn't rewarded for it when Minnesota's bats went uncharacteristically silent. Perez now sports a 4.38 ERA and 97:46 K:BB through 111 innings, and while his next outing is scheduled for Friday against the Royals, he could be bumped if the Twins bolster their rotation at the trade deadline.

More News
Our Latest Stories