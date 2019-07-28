Perez (8-4) took the loss Saturday, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out four as the Twins fell 5-1 to the White Sox.

The southpaw delivered his eighth quality start of the year but wasn't rewarded for it when Minnesota's bats went uncharacteristically silent. Perez now sports a 4.38 ERA and 97:46 K:BB through 111 innings, and while his next outing is scheduled for Friday against the Royals, he could be bumped if the Twins bolster their rotation at the trade deadline.