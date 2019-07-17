Twins' Martin Perez: Takes no-decision
Perez allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts across six innings during a no-decision against the Mets on Wednesday.
Six unearned runs late let this contest get out of hand, but Perez pitched well and kept the Twins in the game, which is good to see. Perez came into the afternoon having allowed at least four runs in four of his last five outings. But he is 8-3, 4.10 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 89 strikeouts in 101 innings this season. Perez will start again Monday at home against the Yankees.
