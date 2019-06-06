Twins' Martin Perez: Undone by defense
Perez didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 9-7 loss to Cleveland, giving up five runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out one.
A throwing error by Miguel Sano and a passed ball by Jason Castro helped soften the blow to his ERA, but Perez didn't have his best stuff in this one, throwing 56 of 92 pitches for strikes while generating only four swinging strikes. The left-hander hasn't lasted more than five innings in any of his last three starts, and with an off day coming Monday, the Twins may elect to skip Perez entirely rather than giving the rest of the rotation an extra day of rest.
