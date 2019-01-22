The Twins intend to deploy Perez as a starter this season, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The 27-year-old was previously a member of the Rangers rotation for much of his career, but he was dreadful in that capacity the past two seasons, accruing a 5.37 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 5.5 K/9 across 47 starts. After inking Perez to a one-year, $3.5 million this winter, the Twins probably won't hesitate to move the lefty to the bullpen if he struggles in spring training or early on during the season, but he'll at least get the chance to battle for a back-end rotation gig right away.

