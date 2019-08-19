Perez allowed two runs on five hits and four walks over five innings Sunday, striking out two batters in the win over Texas. He did not factor in the decision.

The two runs against Perez came on from a two-RBI single by Jeff Mathis in the fourth inning. He left in line for a win before Sam Dyson gave up a game-tying shot in the seventh. Perez lowered his ERA to 4.53 alongside a 111:56 K:BB in 133 innings. He'll get the Tigers at home on Saturday.