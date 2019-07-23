Perez allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks over four innings Monday, striking out four and taking the no-decision in the win over the Yankees.

Perez coughed up three homers in this one, including a two-run shot to DJ LeMahieu in the fifth inning before walking Aaron Judge all without recording an out in the frame. The southpaw has allowed at least four runs in five of his last seven outings, spiking his ERA from 3.72 to 4.37 in the process. He'll look to get back in the win column on the road against the White Sox on Saturday.