Perez (7-3) coughed up five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk in 6.2 innings Sunday, striking out seven and taking the loss against the Royals.

Perez was in trouble early, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk in the second inning alone. He settled in, throwing four straight perfect frames after that before another bumpy stretch in the seventh. He's now given up at least four runs in three of his last four outings, raising his season ERA from 2.95 to 4.09 during that span. He'll look for redemption in Kansas City on Friday.